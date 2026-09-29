/Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 bomber crashes after takeoff, six crew members killed

Six died after a Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in the eastern region of Amur near the village of Krasnoyarovo shortly after taking off from the Ukrainka air base. One crew member survived; he was hospitalised, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

"On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area," the defence ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility," the ministry added.

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According to the Russian state media, TASS, the bomber was flying without any ammunition on a routine training flight. The reason for the crash is yet to be established. According to the Russian military, an Aerospace Forces Commission has been dispatched “to the crash site to establish all the circumstances of the incident”.

Unverified videos of the incident were circulated on social media, showing a large amount of smoke in the aftermath of the crash. This crash follows a string of other technical aviation failures within the Russian military, including a Tu-22M3 crash in June.

Russia had been using the Ukrainka air base following Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb, which destroyed more than 40 aircraft. The Tu-95MS is a soviet era strategic bomber that can carry, launch and deliver nuclear weapons.