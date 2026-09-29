/Delhi Police file NCR against Parvesh Verma, FIR against Jarnail Singh

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR non-cognisable report (NCR) against the Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for allegedly slapping 22-year-old Sahib Singh, who manages the social media of the AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. A separate FIR was also registered against MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable who was video-recording their protest following the slapping incident. The FIR also names AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party workers.

The total tally of complaints filed now is six; two were filed by BJP workers on Monday, alleging that Pravesh Kumar was mistreated, one is for Shahib, who was slapped on camera, while two of them are complaints filed by a construction company and a Public Works Department official against Jarnail Singh.

The report was filed under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “voluntarily causing hurt” where action can't be taken without a direct mandate from a magistrate. The FIR against Singh charges him with obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty and extortion.

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“We came here after the PWD called us to inspect the condition of this road. I showed him how the road surface was breaking apart. When this was pointed out, the minister couldn’t handle it. He raised his hand against me. There were police personnel right there, and all of this happened in their presence,” said Shahib, demanding an apology from the minister.

Varma later released a video accusing the AAP workers of abusing his family during the road inspection exercise. “Jarnail Singh arrived with his workers who had been informed in advance, and he immediately began behaving rudely. One of his workers started hurling abuses at my family,” said Varma. He claimed that his sole purpose was development work he would not tolerate if anyone tried to obstruct him.