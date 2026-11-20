In a breakthrough for pancreatic cancer patients, a new drug combination has been shown to shrink and even erase tumours in a clinical trial. Daraxonrasib, taken as a daily pill, was found to fight off one of the deadliest cancers, which became undetectable in one in 12 of the patients. In almost all 61 participants diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer that had spread, the tumour stopped growing.

Earlier this year, Daraxonrasib was found to double survival in patients with aggressive forms of the disease, from 6.7 to 13.2 months. This led to US health officials approving the daily pill. While the results are promising, doctors have cautioned against treating it as a cure, as it is not known how long it will keep the disease away.

The study was presented at the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer in Barcelona. The latest trial results have shown that when combined with chemotherapy, Daraxonrasib could increase the number of patients surviving after one year compared to regular treatment. Dr Wungki Park, the medic who led the study, called it the "closest thing to a cure" for some patients, as one in 12 patients saw their tumours vanish over 18 months.

Tumours stopped growing in 55 of the 61 patients and 76.6 per cent of patients were still alive after one year of treatment. This number is only 45 per cent with standard treatment alone. It also took 12.8 months on average for tumours to return or start growing again when the whole patient group was taken into account. Fewer than 5 per cent of patients in the trial discontinued treatment due to side effects, such as rash, diarrhoea, fatigue and nausea.

"In about one in 12 patients, it completely disappeared. This is the closest thing we've got to a cure. We have never seen so many patients whose cancer has spread respond completely to a drug," Park said. Seeing the tumour disappear on scans is the "closest we've come to complete remission; it's incredible."

The drug works by locking onto the mutated KRAS gene, which is found in more than nine in 10 pancreatic tumours and continuously signals cancer cells to grow. This shut-off prevents cancers from spreading.

