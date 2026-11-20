Horse-drawn carriages have been part of New York's Central Park landscape for more than 150 years. That tradition is now set to end after Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed legislation banning the practice, following years of opposition over animal welfare and public safety concerns.

The New York City Council passed the legislation, known as Romanch's Law, by an overwhelming majority in October. Under the new law, horse-drawn carriages will be prohibited from June 1, 2028, giving workers in the industry time to prepare for the transition.

The legislation follows the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old Indian tourist who was visiting New York in June this year. He was killed after a horse bolted and threw him from a carriage, triggering an immediate public outcry.

What does Romanch's Law provide?

The law includes provisions to help workers affected by the ban find alternative livelihoods. It also prohibits the sale of the horses involved in the industry for inhumane purposes, including slaughter.

Speaking about the legislation, Mamdani said the city had a responsibility towards workers whose livelihoods depended on horse-drawn carriages.

"We have a responsibility to the workers, whose livelihoods depend on it. We will work alongside them to ensure, they have the financial support and career opportunities they need to build their next chapter," he said.

As part of the transition, a horse carriage worker industry programme will be launched to support around 200 New Yorkers affected by the law.

The initiative will offer job training, support for entrepreneurship, connections with employers and educational opportunities.

New York to study electric carriages for Central Park

Alongside the ban, a feasibility study will examine whether electric carriages and electric pedal-assist bicycles could be used within Central Park.