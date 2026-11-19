Even as Ukraine came up for discussion during the trilateral talks between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fighting continued on the ground.

Ukraine alleged that Russia fired Oniks missiles and 98 drones overnight, damaging infrastructure in Chernihiv and other regions.

It claimed to have neutralised 69 of these drones.

On its part, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimea bridge for the third time this week, leading to suspension of train traffic.

The structure which consists of a roadway and railway connecting Crimea to Southwest Russia, has been a key symbolic target for Ukraine.

In the earlier Ukrainian strikes, part of the bridge collapsed into the water.

Putin has now warned Ukraine of a 'much more painful' response.

A day earlier, Russian forces struck Ukraine's port city Odesa, killing four people.

At least seven others were injured and windows of residential buildings, cafes and shops were broken.

Moscow also claimed to have shot down at least 53 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Now, even as Putin remains opposed to Europe's involvement in the war, a key question arises.

Has Netherlands secretly joined the war?

Arms manufacturer Destinus which is headquartered in the Netherlands, revealed that seven of its Ruta block 1 missiles were used in the Ukrainian attack on the Crimea bridge on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed this.

Now, this cruise missile has been designed for precision strike against high-value military targets.

Travelling at up to 800 kilometres per hour, it can strike targets from 300 kilometres away.

This is not all.

Destinus also disclosed that Ukraine had also used its Da Vinci deep-strikes drones.

In a separate investigation, Dutch newspaper NRC claimed that Destinus employees are actively participating in the war.

They reportedly operated interceptor drones against Russian drones under the directions of Ukrainian soldiers.

In wake of this disclosure, Russia hit out at Netherlands.

Its embassy in Netherlands said, "The confession has been well noted. Is the Hague openly joining the conflict?"

However, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendson told his country's parliament that he had no details of Destinus' role in the Crimea bridge attack.

According to him, Russia's statements are intended to sow division and stoke fear.

This comes just days after France's State-owned broadcaster RFI revealed that small groups of military personnel were operating inside Ukraine since the summer of 2026.

But Paris insisted that French soldiers are not involved in combat operations and carry out limited support missions in Ukraine far away from the frontline.

The UK too has soldiers in Ukraine, but it has not confirmed what their role is.

Since the start of the war, UK's defence ministry has confirmed deaths of two British soldiers in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian investigation carried out with the help of the global chemical weapons watchdog, accused Russian forces of using tear gas against Ukrainian troops.

According to Kyiv, there have been around 14,000 such incidents during the war, with troops requiring medical attention in 3,000 cases.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces recovered tear gas grenades which allegedly had links to Russian military.

Subsequently, EU urged Russia to immediately stop using chemical weapons in Ukraine and said that it was ready to impose further sanctions on those responsible.

However, it is worth noting that multiple EU nations, including France, have used tear gas on protesters in the recent wave of demonstrations.

What explains this dichotomy?

According to the chemical weapons convention, which has been signed by Russia as well, tear gas is banned for military use, but can be used by police domestically.

While tear gas is regarded as a non-lethal or less-lethal weapon, it can have rather drastic efforts.

Recently, a collective comprising activists and health workers in France collected testimonies from thousands of female protesters.

What they found was startling.

Nine out of ten female respondents reported gynecological issues after exposure to tear gas.

The problems included heavy bleeding, menstrual irregularities, ovarian pain and uterine camps.

Also, 32% of pregnant female protesters reported miscarriages.

Amid this, U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Zelensky at the 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting.

They discussed the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations.

However, Putin accused Ukraine and Europe of not being ready to make compromises to end the Ukraine war.