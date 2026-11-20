October 28 was a sad day for the entertainment industry as veteran British actor Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86. A day later, his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the news of his demise in a statement shared on his official social media accounts. Nearly a month after his death, details surrounding the cause of his passing have now been revealed.

Patrick Stewart's cause of death revealed

According to a report by TMZ, Sir Patrick's death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies as causes of death.

The report also revealed that Stewart's remains were laid to rest through alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, on November 3. Unlike traditional cremation, which uses flames, this process uses water, heat and an alkaline solution to break down the body.

What is Lewy Body Dementia?

Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive brain disorder and one of the most common forms of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. It occurs when abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein, known as Lewy bodies, build up in nerve cells in the brain. These deposits affect areas responsible for memory, thinking, movement and behaviour, gradually limiting a person's ability to carry out everyday activities.

Common symptoms include problems with memory and concentration, confusion, visual hallucinations, sleep disturbances and changes in movement, such as muscle stiffness, tremors and difficulty walking. People with the condition may also experience sudden changes in alertness, including periods of confusion or drowsiness.

Although there is currently no known cure for Lewy body dementia, medication and supportive therapies can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life of those affected.

About Patrick Stewart

The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, aged 86. His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the news a day later in a statement shared on his official social media accounts. On October 29, Bush Novak stated that Stewart had died “yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

In a six-decade career, Patrick was known for his iconic performances as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. His other notable films include Logan, Green Room, Hedda, and Dune, among others.

Stewart's final appearance will be marked in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Avengers: Doomsday, reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier.