/Remembering Patrick Stewart: A look at his six-decade journey from theatre actor to global star

Born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Patrick Stewart developed an interest in acting during his school years. He was further introduced to Shakespeare by a school teacher, after which he left school at 15 to pursue his passion for theatre.

He later trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and began his professional acting career on stage in 1959. In 1966, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he spent many years performing and establishing himself as a respected Shakespearean actor.