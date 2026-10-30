/Remembering Patrick Stewart: A look at his six-decade journey from theatre actor to global star

Veteran Hollywood star Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 28. In remembrance, here's a look at his six-decade-long acting career, which began as a theatre artist in England, transcending into a global movie star in the later years.
Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. He built a highly respected career through his commanding on-screen presence and versatility across projects, including Star Trek and the X-Men franchise, and enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than six decades. As fans and colleagues remember the celebrated star, here's a look at his journey from his early days in theatre to becoming a global star.
Born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Patrick Stewart developed an interest in acting during his school years. He was further introduced to Shakespeare by a school teacher, after which he left school at 15 to pursue his passion for theatre.
He later trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and began his professional acting career on stage in 1959. In 1966, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he spent many years performing and establishing himself as a respected Shakespearean actor.
Although Stewart had built a successful career in British theatre, his breakthrough came after he moved to the United States and appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the commanding officer of the USS Enterprise, he earned immense respect and affection from audiences and became a household name.
Beyond Star Trek, Stewart has showcased his versatility and esteemed performance in several other projects, including Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men franchise. He first played the powerful telepath and mentor to young mutants in the 2000 film X-Men and reprised the role in several installments, including X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Logan. Some of his other notable projects include Dune, Green Room, American Dad!, and the comedy series Blunt Talk.
With a successful career spanning theatre, film, and television, Stewart earned several awards and nominations, including three Laurence Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 1996, and nominations for four Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award.
Veteran actor Patrick died on October 28, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles. His death was announced by his long-time spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, who said he had been battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His passing prompted tributes from colleagues, fellow actors such as Hugh Jackman, Marvel Studios, Sir Ian McKellen, and many others, as well as fans.
Patrick Stewart will appear in Marvel Studios' upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday as Professor Charles Xavier, reprising his iconic role alongside Ian McKellen, who returns as Magneto. An early teaser for the film showed the two characters sharing a moment over a game of chess, bringing their long-running friendship and rivalry back to the screen.