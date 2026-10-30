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Can a Ferrari F80 reach 300 km/h before a fighter jet takes off?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 16:11 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 16:11 IST

While the Ferrari F80 accelerates violently to 200 km/h in 5.75 seconds, a fighter jet takes off at 265 km/h. The aircraft leaves the runway before the Ferrari can successfully reach the 300 km/h mark.

Explosive hybrid launch
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(Photograph: AI)

Explosive hybrid launch

The Ferrari F80 utilises a 1,200-horsepower hybrid V6 powertrain to achieve extreme mechanical grip off the line. It rockets from zero to 100 km/h in a staggering 2.15 seconds, and crosses the 200 km/h mark in just 5.75 seconds.

Building jet momentum
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(Photograph: AFP)

Building jet momentum

Unlike a hypercar, a fighter jet relies entirely on pushing exhaust gases to build speed without driving its wheels. On a standard military runway, a jet like the F-16 takes roughly 10 to 15 seconds to accelerate to 200 km/h using heavy engine thrust.

The 300 km/h sprint
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(Photograph: Reuters)

The 300 km/h sprint

As the Ferrari F80 pushes past 200 km/h, aerodynamic drag significantly increases, demanding massive horsepower to maintain acceleration. The Italian hypercar requires continuous full throttle to approach the 300 km/h benchmark on a long, flat runway before hitting its 350 km/h top speed.

The moment of lift-off
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The moment of lift-off

A modern fighter jet generates enough aerodynamic lift to safely take off at speeds between 220 and 265 km/h. Because the aircraft leaves the tarmac before reaching 300 km/h, it officially takes flight while the Ferrari is still sprinting on the ground.

The carrier catapult exception
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The carrier catapult exception

If the race occurs on a naval aircraft carrier, the Ferrari loses its initial launch advantage instantly. Steam and electromagnetic catapults launch fighter jets from zero to 265 km/h in just two seconds, putting the aircraft in the sky long before the car hits its top speed.

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