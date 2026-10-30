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Can a Ferrari F80 beat a fighter jet before it takes off?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 16:00 IST

The 1,200-horsepower Ferrari F80 beats a fighter jet off the line by reaching 100 km/h in 2.15 seconds using tyre grip. The jet builds momentum slowly through thrust but overtakes the car immediately after lifting off the runway.

100 km/h in 2.15s
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100 km/h in 2.15s

The Ferrari F80 uses a 1,200-horsepower hybrid V6 powertrain to launch off the line instantly. It reaches 100 km/h in just 2.15 seconds. This extreme acceleration relies entirely on the physical grip provided by its advanced tyres on the tarmac.

130 kilonewtons of thrust
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

130 kilonewtons of thrust

Fighter jets generate massive thrust by pushing high-pressure exhaust against the air to move forward. They do not use their wheels for physical propulsion. This aerodynamic process takes several seconds to build momentum from a complete standstill.

Winning the 300-metre sprint
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Winning the 300-metre sprint

During the initial launch, the Ferrari holds a distinct mechanical advantage. The car easily outpaces the aircraft over the first 300 metres of the runway. The jet requires a longer distance to overcome its heavy take-off weight and rolling resistance.

Reaching 250 km/h take-off
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Reaching 250 km/h take-off

A standard military jet needs to reach roughly 250 km/h to generate enough lift under its wings. As the aircraft approaches this velocity, its jet engines reach optimal efficiency. The acceleration rate increases dramatically just before the wheels leave the ground.

Passing the 350 km/h mark
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Passing the 350 km/h mark

Once airborne, the fighter jet faces zero rolling resistance and rapidly accelerates towards supersonic speeds. The Ferrari maxes out at 350 km/h due to air friction and downforce drag. The aircraft easily overtakes the car shortly after lifting off the runway.

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