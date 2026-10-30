/Halloween watchlist: Best Hindi movies and shows you must binge

With JioHotstar bringing together some splendid Hindi titles that explore different shades of the supernatural, this spooky season is the perfect time to discover stories that will keep you hooked.
Halloween is the perfect excuse to step into a world of eerie mysteries, supernatural encounters and secrets that refuse to stay buried. From restless spirits and age-old folklore to unexplained happenings and mysterious disappearances, the right watch can turn an ordinary movie night into a spine-chilling experience. Whether you enjoy horror with a touch of comedy, atmospheric mysteries that keep you guessing or stories where the line between belief and reality begins to blur, there is something for every kind of horror enthusiast.
With JioHotstar bringing together some splendid Hindi titles that explore different shades of the supernatural, this spooky season is the perfect time to discover stories that will keep you hooked. So, dim the lights, settle in and explore these Hindi movies and shows that deserve a place on your Halloween watchlist.
A darker mystery behind the familiar campus gates
Reimagining the Student of the Year universe as a thriller, Student of the Year: After Dark takes viewers back to St. Teresa's, where the familiar campus setting gives way to a darker world of secrets, shifting friendships and personal struggles. With Shanaya Kapoor leading the series, this new chapter moves away from the glamour associated with the original franchise and explores a more suspense-driven side of campus life. The series is scheduled to premiere on 13 November 2026, making it an upcoming watch rather than a title available for Halloween itself.
A restless spirit with an unusual demand
Set against the backdrop of Indian folklore, Munjya follows Bittu, whose visit to his ancestral village brings him face-to-face with a terrifying family secret. His discovery awakens Munjya, a restless spirit driven by an unfinished desire to get married. As the spirit becomes increasingly involved in Bittu's life, he must find a way to deal with the supernatural presence and protect the people around him. Blending horror, folklore and comedy, the film brings a distinctly Indian flavour to the genre.
When science meets the supernatural
Alisha Nigam is a woman who relies on logic and science, but her world takes an unexpected turn when her archaeologist father goes missing. Her search brings her back to her hometown, where she encounters a superstitious police officer and a mysterious world involving ghosts, ancient relics and supernatural forces. As Alisha searches for answers, she finds herself confronting phenomena that challenge everything she believes, setting the stage for a horror-comedy mystery filled with eerie encounters.
A mysterious disappearance inside a royal estate
Gaslight follows Misha, a young woman who returns to her family's royal estate after 15 years at the request of her estranged father, only to discover that he is missing. Confined to a wheelchair, Misha begins noticing strange occurrences in the unfamiliar surroundings and becomes convinced that something is seriously wrong. When her account of seeing her father's body is questioned by those around her, she starts investigating with the help of the estate manager, Kapil. As suspicion grows and the estate's secrets begin to surface, Misha must figure out what has happened to her father and whether she can trust the people around her.
A mysterious investigation in a land of occult beliefs
The series follows Avani Raut, a disgraced IAS officer who takes on a strange case in Shilaspura, a place deeply associated with occult practices and local beliefs. Hoping to vindicate herself, Avani begins investigating a mystery that places her rational outlook against a world shaped by supernatural elements and age-old traditions. As the case unfolds, the boundaries between scepticism and belief become increasingly difficult to navigate, creating an atmospheric mystery filled with unsettling questions.