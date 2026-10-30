/Halloween watchlist: Best Hindi movies and shows you must binge

Halloween is the perfect excuse to step into a world of eerie mysteries, supernatural encounters and secrets that refuse to stay buried. From restless spirits and age-old folklore to unexplained happenings and mysterious disappearances, the right watch can turn an ordinary movie night into a spine-chilling experience. Whether you enjoy horror with a touch of comedy, atmospheric mysteries that keep you guessing or stories where the line between belief and reality begins to blur, there is something for every kind of horror enthusiast.

With JioHotstar bringing together some splendid Hindi titles that explore different shades of the supernatural, this spooky season is the perfect time to discover stories that will keep you hooked. So, dim the lights, settle in and explore these Hindi movies and shows that deserve a place on your Halloween watchlist.