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Halloween special: 5 spine-chilling movies to add to your watchlist this October 31

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 20:41 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 20:41 IST

Halloween 2026 is here! From Creep to Lee Cronin's The Mummy, check out these 5 terrifying horror movies that deserve a spot on your spooky watchlist.

Halloween special: Most scary movies
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Halloween special: Most scary movies

Looking for the perfect Halloween horror watchlist? Here are 5 of the scariest movies, featuring creepy supernatural encounters, disturbing mysteries, and spine-chilling sequences to keep you up all night.

Creep
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Creep

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a psychological horror film directed by Patrick Brice. It follows a videographer who accepts what seems like a harmless job filming a man named Josef at his remote cabin. However, what starts as an unusual assignment soon becomes a disturbing experience as Josef's strange behaviour grows increasingly unsettling.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
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28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film follows Dr. Kelson, who encounters a shocking new relationship that could change the world, while Spike finds himself caught in a nightmare after crossing paths with Jimmy Crystal and his dangerous gang.

Hokum
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Hokum

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Damian McCarthy's supernatural horror film stars Adam Scott and follows a novelist who travels to a remote Irish hotel to scatter his parents' ashes, only to get caught up in the hotel's dark secrets and terrifying supernatural occurrences.

Leviticus
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Leviticus

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This Australian supernatural horror film follows two teenage boys, Naim and Ryan, who fall in love but soon find themselves haunted by a violent supernatural force that takes the form of the people they desire.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The plot follows a journalist's young daughter, Katie, who mysteriously disappears in the desert and returns home eight years later. However, her homecoming soon turns into a terrifying nightmare as her family discovers that something horrifying has happened to her.

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