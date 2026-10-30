/Halloween special: 5 spine-chilling movies to add to your watchlist this October 31

Halloween 2026 is here! From Creep to Lee Cronin's The Mummy, check out these 5 terrifying horror movies that deserve a spot on your spooky watchlist.
Looking for the perfect Halloween horror watchlist? Here are 5 of the scariest movies, featuring creepy supernatural encounters, disturbing mysteries, and spine-chilling sequences to keep you up all night.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a psychological horror film directed by Patrick Brice. It follows a videographer who accepts what seems like a harmless job filming a man named Josef at his remote cabin. However, what starts as an unusual assignment soon becomes a disturbing experience as Josef's strange behaviour grows increasingly unsettling.
Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video
Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film follows Dr. Kelson, who encounters a shocking new relationship that could change the world, while Spike finds himself caught in a nightmare after crossing paths with Jimmy Crystal and his dangerous gang.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Damian McCarthy's supernatural horror film stars Adam Scott and follows a novelist who travels to a remote Irish hotel to scatter his parents' ashes, only to get caught up in the hotel's dark secrets and terrifying supernatural occurrences.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This Australian supernatural horror film follows two teenage boys, Naim and Ryan, who fall in love but soon find themselves haunted by a violent supernatural force that takes the form of the people they desire.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The plot follows a journalist's young daughter, Katie, who mysteriously disappears in the desert and returns home eight years later. However, her homecoming soon turns into a terrifying nightmare as her family discovers that something horrifying has happened to her.