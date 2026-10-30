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Patrick Stewart dies at 86: From Star Trek to X-Men, watch these 7 best films and TV shows on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 11:15 IST

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart passed away at 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. Looking back at his decade-long legacy, here are seven memorable films and TV shows of the actor available on OTT. 

Patrick Stewart movies and TV shows
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Patrick Stewart movies and TV shows

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. As his demise leaves fans and the entertainment industry in mourning, we have put together a list of his iconic roles, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, which helped him enjoy a remarkable decade-long career. Take a look at it and watch in his honour.

Star Trek: The Next Generation
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Star Trek: The Next Generation

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ran for seven seasons and 178 episodes, the sci-fi drama followed the crew of the USS Enterprise-D as they explored space, encountered new civilisations, and faced threats across the galaxy. Patrick Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the respected and intellectual commander of the Enterprise. The series is one of the most celebrated entries in Stewart's decade-long career and amassed a massive fan following.

X-Men
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X-Men

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The action sci-fi film series introduced Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, the powerful telepath and founder of the X-Men. It follows a group of mutants with extraordinary abilities as they fight to protect both mutants and humans while facing Magneto, who believes mutants should rise above humanity.

Star Trek: First Contact
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Star Trek: First Contact

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 1996 science-fiction film, Stewart reprised his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, who leads the USS Enterprise-E crew against the Borg.

Logan
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Logan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In James Mangold's action sci-fi, Patrick plays Professor Charles Xavier alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows an ageing and weakened Wolverine as he tries to protect a young mutant named Laura.

Green Room
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Green Room

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the horror thriller features Patrick Stewart as Darcy Banker, the ruthless leader of a neo-Nazi group who becomes involved in a deadly confrontation with a punk rock band trapped inside a remote club after witnessing a murder.

American Dad!
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American Dad!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this animated sitcom created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, Patrick Stewart voices Avery Bullock, the eccentric, often unpredictable deputy director of the CIA and Stan Smith’s boss. Stewart's voice and comic timing make Bullock one of the show's memorable characters.

Blunt Talk
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Blunt Talk

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Stewart plays Walter Blunt, a British news anchor who moves to Los Angeles with the ambition of conquering American cable news. The show follows Blunt as he navigates his professional ambitions, personal troubles, and complicated relationships while trying to establish himself in the competitive world of television journalism.

Avengers: Doomsday
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Avengers: Doomsday

Arriving on 17 December 2026

Marking his final on-screen appearance as Professor Charles Xavier, Patrick Stewart will be seen in his iconic role in Marvel's much-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday. He will reunite with Ian McKellen, who returns as Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto. An early teaser for the film featured the two characters sharing an emotional moment over a game of chess.

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