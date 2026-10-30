/Patrick Stewart dies at 86: From Star Trek to X-Men, watch these 7 best films and TV shows on OTT

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. As his demise leaves fans and the entertainment industry in mourning, we have put together a list of his iconic roles, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, which helped him enjoy a remarkable decade-long career. Take a look at it and watch in his honour.