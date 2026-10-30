/New Friday OTT release (October 30, 2026): Akka, Sigma, Obsession- Watch these 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Looking for something new to stream this last weekend of October? Check out the latest Friday OTT releases, featuring Akka, Obsession, and many more across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
As October 2026 comes to a close, the last Friday of the month brings a fresh batch of OTT releases, from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s Akka to the toxic love story Obsession. Here's a look at it.
Where to watch: Netflix
This crime thriller centres on Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh, and Rudra, played by Radhika Apte. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Pernuru, it follows a matriarchal gold-smuggling and gangster network whose power is threatened by the arrival of an outsider.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Jason Sanjay, the plot of the Tamil action film follows Guru (Sundeep Kishan), a quick-witted radio jockey in Chennai who also runs a struggling heritage library/audiobook channel inherited from his mother.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Curry Barker, the film is a psychological horror film about toxic infatuation and the horrific cost of stripping away another person's free will. Along with the original English version, the thriller will be available in a Hindi-dubbed version voiced by Varun Dhawan (as Bear) and Kriti Sanon (as Nikki).
Where to watch: Netflix
The Malayalam family comedy-drama stars Biju Menon as Avaraachan and depicts a carefree, heavy-drinking widower living in the coastal village of Chellanam.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Daniel Sánchez Arévalo and follows a group of desperate thieves as they coordinate and execute a carefully planned heist at a major Madrid bank.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 10-episode season explores Dexter's midlife crisis, played by Michael C. Hall, as he struggles with ageing and feeling underappreciated for his deadly "vigilante" work, which sparks a reckless, self-destructive urge to push boundaries.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, this Tamil romantic horror film follows a young man who moves into a luxurious apartment and grows close to a mysterious woman hiding a dark supernatural secret.