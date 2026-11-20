A Delhi court on Friday (Nov 20) issued a pre-summoning notice to former Indian boxing champion Mary Kom in connection with a defamation complaint filed by her ex-husband.

The complainant alleged that Kom made false, malicious and defamatory remarks about him during a television interview, with the intention of harming his reputation. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Shivam Gupta issued the notice after recording pre-summoning evidence, giving Kom an opportunity to present her side before taking cognisance of the complaint. The matter will now be heard on Dec 21, when she is expected to respond.

During the hearing, the court recorded statements from the complainant and three other witnesses. The complaint was filed through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma.

In his plea, Karong Onkholer stated that he married Mary Kom on 12 Mar, 2005 and the two lived together in Faridabad until their marriage ended through a customary practice on 20 Dec, 2023.

He also claimed that he gave up his career and professional ambitions to support Kom’s boxing journey before and during their marriage.

The plea highlighted Kom’s status as an internationally recognised boxing champion and public figure with a large following. It alleged that on 11 Jan, 2026, after their separation, she appeared on a television programme where she made defamatory comments during an interview recorded in front of a live audience and later broadcast to the public.

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According to the complaint, an ordinary viewer would understand her remarks to mean that Onkholer was dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed, financially dependent on her and addicted to alcohol.

It further alleged that she accused him of taking money from her bank accounts and failing to take responsibility for their children.

The complainant claimed that these statements seriously damaged his reputation, character and image as a husband and father. He alleged that the remarks violate Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.