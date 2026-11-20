Indian pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana produced a brilliant bowling performance as India A bowled out Nepal for just 26 runs to secure a massive 306-run victory in their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday (Nov 20). Prince Yadav picked up five wickets for just six runs in five overs, while Harshit Rana claimed four wickets for 16 runs in six overs. Nepal were bundled out in just 11.3 overs, recording the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket history.

Chasing a target of 333 runs, Nepal had a terrible start as Rana struck in the opening over, dismissing Arjun Kumal for a duck. Prince Yadav then removed Deepak Dumre and Basir Ahamad in the second over, leaving Nepal struggling at 1/3.

Rana added to Nepal’s troubles by dismissing Kushal Bhurtel in the third over. Although Rashid Khan briefly fought back with a six, but Rana bowled him for six to complete his third wicket.

Yadav continued his excellent spell by removing Pawan Sarraf with a slower yorker. Rana then dismissed Lokesh Bam, reducing Nepal to 17/7.

Yadav returned to pick up the wickets of Pratis GC and captain Sandeep Lamichhane, taking his tally to five. Shahbaz Ahmed eventually ended the innings by dismissing Nandan Yadav as Nepal were all out for 26.

Tilak Varma, Kushagra power India A to 332

Earlier, India A posted an impressive 332/9 in their 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra played outstanding innings, scoring centuries to put their team in a strong position.

Kushagra smashed 117 off 102 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes, while Varma scored 107 off 113 deliveries, hitting six fours and four sixes. The duo added 206 runs for the fourth wicket.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 26 runs, while Suryansh Shedge provided a late boost with an unbeaten 36 off just 14 balls, including four sixes and a boundary.