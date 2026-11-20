Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals’ women’s team ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The franchise confirmed the appointment on Friday (Nov 20) and in his new role, Jayawardene will be responsible for all cricket-related activities, including team planning, identifying talent and developing players and coaching staff.



The appointment marks Jayawardene’s return to the Delhi Capitals camp after more than 13 years. He earlier played for the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in the 2012 and 2013 IPL seasons.

The 49-year-old recently parted ways with Mumbai Indians, where he served as head coach and guided the franchise to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020.



At Delhi Capitals, he will work with head coach Jonathan Batty and captain Jemimah Rodrigues. The team has reached the WPL final four times but is yet to win the title.

“Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team,” Jayawardene said.

“The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title.”

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