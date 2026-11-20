India ended Day 2 (Nov. 20) of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington firmly in control, thanks to fifties by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The visitors finished the day at 159/1 and trail by 209 runs in the first innings with Rahul batting on 52 along with Devdutt Padikkal, who is unbeaten on 16. India only lost Jaiswal, who scored a sparkling 85 off 89 balls, and added 130 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul.

India finish Day 2 ahead of New Zealand in Wellington

After bowling New Zealand out for 368 in the first innings, India played eight overs in the second session and scored 16/0 before tea was called on Day 2. After tea, the pitch eased out, but Jaiswal and Rahul stayed focused without taking too many risks. India reached the 50-run mark in the 14th over before Jaiswal upped the ante. The next 50 runs came in exactly 10 overs, with Jaiswal crossing the fifty-run mark as well.

Jaiswal was dismissed in the last over of the day, bringing Padikkal to the crease. He and Rahul have added an unbeaten 29 runs for the second wicket, with the latter going past his 50 as well.

India come back stronger to restrict New Zealand

Earlier in the day, India broke the overnight century partnership between Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls in the first hour, with Akash Deep shattering Phillips' stumps. The batter scored 118 runs before being dismissed and had added 216 runs for the sixth wicket with Nicholls, who carried his bat with an unbeaten 175.

Once Phillips was dismissed on the team score of 286, India took the rest of the four wickets for 82 runs, with all four pacers taking one wicket each. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nathan Smith (14), Akash sent back Kyle Jamieson (11), Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matt Henry (1) LBW, and Anshul Kamboj got Jacob Duffy (4) caught behind.