Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open, defeating former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in three games to reach the semifinals on Friday (Nov 20). The 25-year-old from Almora, who has already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, defeated eighth seed Loh 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist has also won the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan this season. He will next face either Denmark’s Anders Antonsen or China’s third seed Zhu Xuan Chen for a place in the final.



Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also reached the semifinals after beating China’s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

The fifth seeds won 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 in 59 minutes. After comfortably taking the first game, the Indians lost the second but recovered to seal the match.

Satwik and Chirag, who have won the Singapore and China Open Super 750 titles this season, will face either Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard or Malaysia’s eighth seeds Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the semifinals.

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However, Rakshitha Ramraj’s impressive run in the women’s singles event ended after she lost 19-21, 16-21 to Thailand’s fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarterfinals.

The 2026 season has been a breakthrough year for Rakshitha as she defeated China’s second seed and former Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 21-18, 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday after beating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round.