European diplomats, Indian policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts gathered at the WION studio on Thursday at the WION India-EU FTA Summit, a special conclave on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), widely described as the “mother of all deals” and discussed how the landmark deal could reshape trade and investment, strengthen economic cooperation and open up new opportunities for businesses.

European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a message of predictability, leadership and a rules-based international order at a time of geopolitical uncertainty and rapidly shifting global economic policies. Paquet added that the agreement would provide businesses and investors with a reliable, legally backed framework to plan their activities over the coming years.

German Ambassador Dr Jasper Wieck said the proposed deal would allow Indian and European manufacturers to exchange more components and production parts, making their cars more competitive in global markets.

Wieck said German carmakers were already well established in India and were manufacturing and selling vehicles in the country without tariffs.

The India-EU FTA would encourage more Danish companies to set up manufacturing operations in India, said Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen while describing the proposed pact as a “game changer”.

Kristensen said Denmark already imports textiles from India and expects purchases to increase considerably.

Finland ambassador Mikko Kivikoski said the India–EU FTA will create a market of two billion people, 1.5 billion in India and 0.5 billion in Europe.

“That’s a huge thing,” Kivikoski said.

Estonia’s Ambassador to India, Kristi Karelsohn said that FTA will open up significant opportunities for businesses in both markets, particularly in digital services, information technology, cybersecurity and Indian food and pharmaceutical exports.

Karelsohn said Estonia has a services-driven economy and expects its companies to benefit from improved access to India’s digital economy.

German Ambassador Dr Jasper Wieck, who is keen on learning Hindi, said, “India EU FTA bahut achchha hai.”

The FTA will give Indian exporters preferential access to the European market for more than 99 per cent of exports by trade value.

India and the EU have set their sights on taking bilateral trade to $250-300 billion by 2030, from around $219.6 billion in 2024-25.

Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly called the India-EU FTA as a “game changer” for both sides.

Kelly said the agreement would bring together the EU’s single market of 450 million people and India’s population of 1.4 billion, creating significant opportunities for trade and investment.

The ambassador said sales of Irish whiskey in India had increased by 700 per cent since 2020, with around 700,000 cases sold last year, 50 per cent more than in the previous year.

Austrian ambassador Dr Robert Zischg said the FTA will open new opportunities for Austrian businesses, particularly in technology, machinery, manufacturing and supply-chain integration.

Zischg said Austrian companies would establish joint ventures and manufacturing facilities in India, bringing in European technology and components.

Industry leaders and representatives expressed optimism about the Indi-EU FTA and see a big boost to the business and economy of the partnering nations.

Hardeep S. Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said the FTA will pave way for the availability of topline high-performance cars for customers in India.

“Some of the high-end cars have a duty of up to 100 per cent. After FTA, it will come down substantially, making our high-end cars more affordable.”