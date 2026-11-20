After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a GTA-themed picture of the accomplishments of his tenure, US Vice President JD Vance also posted an AI-generated parody of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" cover showing himself and US President Donald Trump, hours after the game's worldwide launch on Thursday. Vance posted the image late Thursday on X. It shows the two men side by side against the backdrop of a collage of pro-Trump imagery featuring ICE, Border Patrol, the US Army, Trump accounts, TrumpRx, White House, etc. The game's title is replaced with "The Golden Age" and the Roman numerals XLVII, a reference to Trump as the 47th president. Vance captioned it “The Golden Age is now.”

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a similar GTA-themed AI-generated post, drawing a comparison between India’s position before he assumed office in May 2014 and its current status across nine sectors, using the gap between the releases of GTA 5 in September 2013 and the latest instalment, GTA 6, as a reference point. The post accompanied a caption, “India is playing a whole new game!”

Many replies to Vance's post were critical, pushing back against the idea that the country was thriving."Oh yeah, crippling national debt, skyrocketing inflation, a losing war, 7 dollars a gallon gas… Sounds really f**king golden dips**t." Another added, “This is so tone deaf, it now makes sense how you acted surprised about the Midterms.” Users posted their own altered covers, including ones titled "Grand Theft Autocrat" and "The Failure Age". Some also posted AI-generated GTA-themed images of Netanyahu and Trump to reflect anguish over the US being dragged to a forever war at Israel's expense. Others objected to the post as politicising the game's release