Anthropic ended its first day of public trading 17% higher at $97.17 per share, well above its IPO valuation of $83. During intraday trading, it hit a maximum high of $97.17. Despite the headline numbers, the IPO is rarely only about raising capital. In most cases, when a company goes public, three things are bound to happen: the company raises capital, early investors cash in on their profits, and hedge funds and retailers gain exposure to the company's future performance. But the structure of the IPO has changed significantly in 2026, from Index inclusions to lockup expiry is making a case that it is a massive exercise in converting years of illiquid private market investment in publicly traded financial assets before the window of maximum hype closes in.

Index inclusion and staggered release

Anthropic, just like the previous mega IPO of the year, SpaceX, is set to be fast-tracked into Nasdaq index funds, despite the company losing -$1.26 billion just in its operations. Further, it also has $900.9 billion in total purchase commitments and lease agreements, making the capex spending a huge burden despite the massive revenue growth. This fast-track inclusion is owing to the rule change in May 2026 ahead of the SpaceX IPO, when Nasdaq changed the requirement, making Anthropic's entry to Nasdaq possible as early as December 21. MSCI Global will put Anthropic in its large-cap segment on November 30, and FTSE Russel will add it into the index on December 11. Once these are added to index funds, several passive index funds, pension funds and ETFs such as Invesco QQQ are legally required to buy Anthropic shares despite compute obligation and loss.

Anthropic's IPO prospectus contains a staggered release mechanism. It allows a substantial amount of pre-IPO equity, up to 315 million shares, to become eligible for sale from the first trading day itself, while $3.3 billion in additional shares may become eligible for sale before the normal 180-day lock-up period expires. The company's IPO prospectus also raises this issue of supply overhang. Further, the tech company has made available roughly 15% of the IPO to retail allocation, which was roughly 6x oversubscribed, leaving over half of institutional bidders completely empty-handed compared to roughly one-third at SpaceX. Further, there is a penalty in place for those flipping; for example, Fidelity will ban future IPO participation. A cautionary tale, as SpaceX shares fell roughly 50% from their peak by late July 2026. It's not just SpaceX; SK hynix and Cerebras, all mega IPOs, are all trading below their first trades, and seeking a high value on the premise of “promised potential”.

Anthropic and the circular financing loop

Anthropic raised about $81.34 billion in its public IPO offering, with direct IPO proceeds of $79.38 billion from the sale of 956.35 million primary Class A shares, while $1.96 billion came from 23.65 million shares sold mainly by Anthropic’s seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei. Concurrently, it also raised $26.00 billion from private placement through seven corporations: Google, Nvidia, each at $10.0 billion; AMD, $2.5 billion; Microsoft, Broadcom, Micron Technology, each at $1 billion; and TSMC, $500 million. Aside from TSMC, many of the companies had a multibillion-dollar deal with the rest of them, meaning most of the $26 billion will directly flow back to these seven corporations.

Why is it a liquidity trap?

Despite the initial pop and oversubscription, the history of IPO has not been kinder, specifically for those companies that are not making a profit. 9000 IPOs' long-run performance tracked by Jay Ritter at the University of Florida, since the 1970s, shows that, three years after the first close, 60% were flat or lower, and nearly 4 in 10 had lost more than half their value. Only 16% more than doubled.

The $83 billion IPO drains cash out of the broader market now while setting up a price-distorted exit bottleneck for passive funds and retail investors later. The major capital rotation is being witnessed in Asian stocks' persistent stumble: MSCI's Asia-Pacific index fell 3.2% on Friday and was down 8.3% for the week, while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi slid as investor risk aversion deepened.

The IPO is structured so that it will transfer risk from private investors to public investors. If earnings growth, AI demand or pricing power disappoints, the public market will reprice the entire investment. Further rumours of another rate hike do not help the bullish case. Those who invested early paid an average of $11.50 a share, compared to $83 per share at the IPO. The IPO generates an initial market price. But that price will subsequently be tested against the supply of shares becoming available for sale and a further slowdown in AI capex spending.

Nasdaq sliding close to bear territory