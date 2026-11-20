JP Morgan Chase, Visa, and Master Card said on Thursday that some select customer data were made available in a cyberattack that targeted third-party vendors. The hackers accessed 124 bank employee email addresses and more than 16,000 customer email addresses. The bank also said the incident is not related to the outages many of its customers reported earlier this week, which it blamed on a software bug.

"Based on our ​investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names ‌and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson said.

"We were recently informed of an incident at a third-party provider that resulted in the exposure of a limited amount of email addresses – non-payment information – from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program," a Mastercard spokesperson said.

"There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards," the person added.

"This is unrelated to any of the system disruptions across different industries this past week," said a Visa spokesperson.

A ransomware group named “nOn” claimed responsibility for the attack on the dark web and shared sample data as proof, according to cybersecurity firm SOCRadar. They claimed on November 16 that they had obtained cardmember engagement records that included "hundreds of thousands of campaign interactions for tens of thousands of distinct cardmember email addresses."