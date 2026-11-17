Over a hundred websites, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN, and IKEA, were part of a targeted malware attack on November 16, 2026. The campaign targeted sites in banking, technology, media, retail and travel industries, according to a report by cybersecurity researchers at Report URI.

“Some of the world's biggest websites were serving malicious JavaScript to their visitors. BBC, CNN, Zoom, HSBC, Salesforce and many more were caught up in a widespread attack involving the Optimizely Web platform,” wrote Research URI in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn.

According to the researchers, these websites were not aware of the attack and were serving JavaScript from a provider on Optimizely Web whose customer projects were compromised by the attackers. Optimizely confirmed the attack saying a security incident affecting some Optimizely Web Experimentation customers. It claimed that the vulnerable path was blocked and the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly.

“The malware was a multi-purpose kit. It swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's, skimmed payment cards, stole cookies and screenshots, and on iPhones and iPads it delivered the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits. Crypto has already been stolen, with verified transactions to the attackers,” said Research URI.