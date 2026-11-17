Tatyana Kim, who is estimated to be valued at $5 billion, will be subjected to an asset freeze and banned from travelling across the European Union. Kim founded Wildberries in 2004 and has grown it into the largest e-commerce platform in Russia, selling clothing, electronics, cosmetics and household products. A draft of the measures said Wildberries had also entered a strategic partnership with VTB, a majority state-owned bank already under EU sanctions.

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It lists 12 Russian citizens and 101 entities, 113 in all, including 49 Russian banks and financial institutions and major oil refineries. The oil-sector listings cover companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, the Seychelles and Oman that buy Russian-origin oil products. The sources reviewed do not explain the gap between the two counts.

Wildberries' press office said the sanctions would not affect its operations because the company has no assets in the EU and does not operate in EU countries. Moscow and Wildberries have previously denied that the company's facilities supply Russia's armed forces.

The move follows earlier action against the company. The EU included WB Bank in its 21st sanctions package, adopted in July after Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries sites. Ukraine sanctioned Kim and the company in 2021 over sales of Russian military uniforms and anti-Ukrainian literature. The Council said the sanctions respond to Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine, particularly on civilian infrastructure.