NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has sent a message from one light-day after reaching the unimaginable point on November 18. The signal took exactly 24 hours to reach Earth, covering a distance of 26 billion kilometres at the speed of light. NASA's Heliophysics Division Director Joe Westlake said, "Travelling a light-day is a singular feat for a spacecraft, but Voyager is so much more than a distant traveller." While Voyager 1 was predicted to reach one light-day on November 18, the only way to know that it had happened was by receiving a message from the spacecraft.

When the signal received the next day took 24 hours to hit back on Earth, the scientists knew that history had been made. "Voyager 1 crossing the light-day threshold is yet another historic feat on an extraordinary voyage of discovery," JPL Director Dave Gallagher said in a statement. Voyager 1 was already the most distant man-made object in the universe, and now it has reached a place that could not have been anticipated when it launched in 1977. It flew by Jupiter in 1979, followed by Saturn the next year. It discovered a faint ring system around Jupiter and new moons, including Thebe and Metis.

It made a close approach to Saturn's moon Titan in 1980, coming within 6,490 km and 184,300 km from Saturn's centre of mass. It also provided unprecedented views of Saturn's complex ring structure, identified five new moons and a new ring. In 1990, it took the famous "Pale Blue Dot" portrait of Earth and the Solar System family picture from 6.4 billion km. Then in 2012, it crossed the heliopause on August 25, 2012, becoming the first human-made object to enter interstellar space.

When will Voyager 2 reach one light-day?