Voyager 1 reached one light-day on November 17, 2026, and it would be a historic occasion for all of mankind. A spacecraft that was supposed to last in space only a few years has been going on for nearly 50 years. NASA has invited people to come together to celebrate this moment by flashing the VGR call sign in Morse Code towards the sky as part of its "Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day" campaign. You can either play NASA's automated flasher or use your own flashlight.

The NASA flashing light carries the three-letter call sign for the Voyager mission, VGR, spelt out in Morse code. People can either click on the link and use it, or shine a light skyward and flash V-G-R in Morse code.

What is one light-day?

One light-day is the total distance light travels in one Earth day, or 24 hours. Since light travels at an astonishing speed of about 299,792 kilometres per second, it covers an unimaginable distance through the vacuum of space in 24 hours. Voyager 1 will be nearly 25.9 billion km away from home on November 17. In Astronomical Units (AU), that is about 173 times the average distance between the Earth and the Sun.

The Voyager missions

Launched on September 5, 1977, Voyager 1 was supposed to go to Jupiter, Saturn and then travel to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Voyager 2's mission was to study the same two planets and then go towards Uranus and Neptune. The launch window was chosen based on a planetary alignment that would enable the two spacecraft to visit all of these planets. It was a once-in-175-years opportunity, and so the two missions took off within days of each other.

