US President Donald Trump addressed a presser about his Asia trip and remarked on the historic nature of his trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called the meeting “first of its kind trilateral peace declaration.” Calling it a “momentous international summit" in many years, Trump said that he gets along very well with the leaders of China and Russia. Referencing the 1945 Yalta Conference, when world powers carved up the postwar world into spheres of influence, Trump said, “I didn’t think about it. I just went saying, I get along great with these two people. We’ll work out our differences.” The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held a historic trilateral summit in China on Thursday (Nov 19), and issued a joint “Declaration toward Peace” after a 90-minute meeting.

Later, addressing questions by the reporters, Trump said that he considers his “fantastic” relationship with Putin to be a “very good thing.” When asked if he believes Putin is a friend to America, Trump said he “can’t speak” to the country, but that he has a “very good relationship” with the Russian leader. Asked by another reporter how he can be sure that Putin isn’t tapping him along while he continues to attack Ukraine, Trump insisted the Russian leader is ready to stop the fighting. “He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest,” Trump said, adding that America is trying to help both sides. "I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That's a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That's a good thing, and our country is safe because of that," Trump told a news conference.





What Putin said after the meeting?

"The discussion took place in a completely open atmosphere, which allowed us to understand one another better. Overall, it was very useful," Putin said. The Russian president also said that Moscow could not accept any kind of military ties between Ukraine and Europe as part of a deal to end the war. “Military cooperation in any form is, of course, a problem." Further, he said that Russia has invited European officials to Moscow to discuss whether they should participate in US-led talks on ending the Ukraine war. "The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans ... Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow. And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue," Putin said at a press conference in China.

What China said?