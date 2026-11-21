Anil Kapoor recently had a special meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris. The actor shared photos from their interaction on his social media, offering a glimpse into the warm bond they have developed.

The meeting also gave Kapoor an opportunity to revisit his first conversation with Macron, which took place during the French President's visit to India. Recalling that interaction, the actor said they connected effortlessly, despite meeting for the first time.

Anil Kapoor meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Sharing photographs from the visit, Kapoor revealed that their conversation covered several subjects, including art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture. "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth."

He further added, "We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Macron for his hospitality.

"Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India."

Anil Kapoor's recent Italy outing

Before his Paris visit, Kapoor was also spotted spending time with Lalit Modi, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday in Florence, Italy. The group attended a dinner at La Giostra, hosted by Soldano Kunz D'Asburgo Lorena.

Sharing photographs from the gathering, the host said, "When the glamour of Bollywood meets the soul of Florence. A special evening at La Giostra in the company of true icons of Indian cinema and culture. Thank you for the smiles, the toasts and the memories shared around our table."