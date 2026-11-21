Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The war drama, which has been delayed several times, is now all set to release in theaters next month and the actor has reacted to the criticism that Maatrubhoomi received after its trailer release. He also spoke about the possibility of revisiting some of his successful film franchises, including Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan confirms Dabangg 4

During his latest appearance at ABP News' Rising Summit 2026, Salman was asked whether audiences could expect another instalment of his popular franchises, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Tiger. Responding to the question, the actor said, "Dabangg will definitely happen, because Dabangg is in our hands. The rest of the films are in their hands."

The franchise began in 2010 with Dabangg, which introduced audiences to Salman's police officer Chulbul Pandey. The film's success led to two more instalments, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3.

Why Salman Khan does not want Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

While he confirmed Dabangg 4, Salman opened up about the possibility of a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. "I don't think it's emotionally possible for a film to be based on Bajrangi. It shouldn't happen that the second film is compared to the first and they say it wasn't fun. So, I don't think Bajrangi Bhaijaan will ever be made."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured Salman alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra. The film revolved around an Indian man who helps a young Pakistani girl reunite with her family.

Also Read: Salman Khan moves to Delhi HC over Kala Hiran

Salman Khan on Maatrubhoomi trolling

Apart from discussing his upcoming projects, Salman also addressed the online reactions to Maatrubhoomi's trailer. Released on November 10, the trailer received mixed responses, with several viewers questioning its visual effects.

Responding to the criticism, the actor said, "Our film is about the soldiers of the country and their families. Leaving aside those things, you are talking about AI and VFX. Who are these people? Where did they come from? Are they experts in AI? Are they VFX experts?"

The actor also responded to claims that the trailer had revealed almost the entire storyline. "Some people say the trailer was too long. We showed the entire film in the trailer. But that's not the case. I'll show you the full film on December 4th. As they say, don't judge a book by its cover," he added.

"If by speaking ill of my film and me they're getting views, increasing their followers, or if by doing so they're gaining fame, earning money... then I'm happy for them. God bless them."

He further added, "I want audiences to focus on the emotions we've tried to portray after the film's release. The movie depicts the conditions our soldiers go through. Understand their pain. Think about their families and children. Please don't go looking for AI and VFX in theaters. This film is not about that."

Maatrubhoomi release?

Helmed by Lakhia, Maatrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman alongside Chitrangada Singh, who plays his wife in the film. The film is based on the experience of soldiers and the aftermath of the clash, inspired by the clash of Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.