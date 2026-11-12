/'Don't care about VFX, don't are about cinematic liberties': Army Major praises Salman Khan's Matrubhumi for telling the story of Galwan

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has taken the digital world by storm, with its trailer crossing an astounding 50 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Adding to the massive response, the trailer has also received appreciation from Army veterans, decorated military personnel, politicians and audiences.

Among those praising the trailer are Retired Major Pawan Kumar, recipient of the Shaurya Chakra, and Major Manik M Jolly, a Military Intelligence veteran and recipient of the Sena Medal.

Appreciation from individuals with first-hand military experience adds significance to the response, particularly given the film’s portrayal of war, soldiers’ sacrifices and the emotional toll on their families.

Reacting to the trailer, Major Manik said he is really glad that Khan picked up the topic of Galwan and made Matrubhumi.

He wrote,''Really glad that @BeingSalmanKhan picked up topic of Galwan and made this movie #Maatrubhumi. Don’t care about VFX, don’t care about cinematic liberties, don’t care about slip ups on military matters. What matters is that these stories need to be told. What Col Babu and his men went through that night, is beyond the wildest imagination of any story writer. Their sacrifice for this nation was written in exceptionally violent manner. ''

Reacting to Manik's post, Major Pawan Kumar wrote,''I completely agree with @Manik_M_Jolly sir that the larger populace need to know the brave stories of our soldiers who have sacrificed themselves for this great nation.''

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace trailer

After many delays, the trailer for the movie was released late at night on Nov 10.

Based on the Battle of Galwan, a war fought at over 15,000 feet between Indian and Chinese soldiers in one of the harshest terrains in the world, the film is based on the 2020 military standoff.

The trailer focuses beyond the gripping combat sequences, capturing the uncertainty of military missions as it also focuses on the emotional angle of families back home, and the devastating cost of losing lives on both sides.