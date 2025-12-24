/Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: From Nayak to Animal- Watch these 7 best movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT

Anil Surinder Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has appeared in over 100 films of Indian cinema. Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most versatile and evergreen actors. Over the decades, the actor has showcased his abilities, which have earned him great success and recognition around the world. He has given numerous blockbuster hits, including Mr India, Tezaab, Slumdog Millionaire, and many others. On his birthday, let's revisit the seven best films of Kapoor that continue to entertain audiences and fans to date.