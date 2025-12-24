/Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: From Nayak to Animal- Watch these 7 best movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT

Anil Kapoor turned 69 on Dec 24, 2025. The Bollywood actor built a vast career through his energetic acting and charismatic on-screen presence that garnered love and respect over many years. From Nayak to Animal, take a look at the best movies of Kapoor.
Anil Surinder Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has appeared in over 100 films of Indian cinema. Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most versatile and evergreen actors. Over the decades, the actor has showcased his abilities, which have earned him great success and recognition around the world. He has given numerous blockbuster hits, including Mr India, Tezaab, Slumdog Millionaire, and many others. On his birthday, let's revisit the seven best films of Kapoor that continue to entertain audiences and fans to date.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. It centres on Arun, who lives with orphaned children and is harassed by a gangster who is planning to take over his house. A dramatic turn comes when one of the children dies, leading Arun to use his father's invention, an invisibility watch, to fight off the villain.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The comedy movie follows two thugs named Majnu, played by Anil Kapoor, and Uday Shetty, played by Nana Patekar. They wanted to get their sister Sanjana (Katrina Kaif) to marry a responsible and respectable boy. Sanjana introduces them to Rajeev (Akshay Kumar), the boy she loves. But later, they get to know that Rajeev is the nephew of their rival, Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The political Indian drama features Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri as Shivaji Rao and Balraj Chauhan, respectively. In the quest to end corruption in the nation, Chief Minister Balraj challenges Rao to run the state for a day. After gaining success, people forced him to join politics.
Where to watch: Netflix
The action crime blockbuster hit centres on Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh, son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist, Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, who was targeted by his rival and attempted to be murdered, which shook the life of Ranvijay and drove him on a brutal quest for vengeance.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
The cult classic action thriller focuses on two brothers, Lakhan Pratap Singh (Anil Kapoor) and Ram Pratap Singh (Jackie Shroff). Both grew up with opposite mindsets, as one is a police officer and the other is a Playboy. Both were united by their mother's quest for revenge against the evil relatives who murdered their father.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the comedic romance movie, Anil Kapoor portrayed the role of Kishan, the owner of a newspaper, who has always been loyal to his wife, Kaajal, played by Lara Dutta, but she suspects him of having affairs. His life gets in trouble after his friend Prem, played by Salman Khan, sets him up with a hooker named Bobby (Bipasha Basu).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Oscar-winning movie revolves around a teenager named Jamal Malik, played by Dev Patel, who lives in the slums of Mumbai. He then took part in the game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’, hosted by Prem Kumar (Anil Kapoor). The twist comes when he is suspected of cheating in the game.