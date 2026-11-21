The winners of the 2026 edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke international Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards have been announced which recognizes some big names from Indian and international entertainment.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest winners, securing multiple honours, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, shocking Indian fans.

The organisers announced the winners through the festival's official Instagram account on November 20, and the list covers Indian cinema, international films, music, television, comedy and OTT platforms.

Also Read: Taylor Swift is richest female musician in history

Taylor Swift's win shocks fans

While the announcement celebrated several artists, it was pop star Taylor Swift's name that grabbed attention online. She won International Artist of the Year, and according to the festival, the recognition celebrates her musical artistry, global cultural influence, songwriting and contributions to live entertainment.

Reacting to the announcement, some questioned whether the singer knew about the recognition. "Is she aware of this?," one said. Another commented, "Is this a joke or what?" A third user added, "First in my bloodline to read dadasaheb phalke and taylor swift in the same sentence."

Full list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 winners

Hindi Cinema

Best Film: Dhurandhar

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Actress: Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Critics' Best Film: Kantara: Chapter 1

Critics' Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara: Chapter 1)

Critics' Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq)

Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Cinematographer: Arvind S. Kashyap (Kantara: Chapter 1)

Best Choreographer: Sandy Master (Monica from Coolie)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vineet Kumar Singh (Chhaava)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 5)

Best Screenplay and Dialogue: Reshu Nath (Haq)

Special Honours

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Kamal Haasan

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: Ilaiyaraaja

Artist of the Year: Karan Aujla

Comedian of the Year: Samay Raina

Music

Song of the Year: Saiyaara

Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)

Best Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara Title Track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Saiyaara Title Track)

OTT and Web Series

Best Web Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Director (Web Series): Aryan Khan (The Ba***ds of Bollywood)

Best Actor in a Web Series: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actress in a Web Series: Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 3)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series): Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series): Huma Qureshi (Delhi Crime Season 3)

Television

Television Series of the Year: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Actor in a Television Series: Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)

International Cinema

Best International Feature Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Director in an International Feature Film: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor in an International Feature Film: Michael B Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress in an International Feature Film: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema: James Cameron

International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Short Films

Best Short Film: Madhuri – End Is Beginning (Saiyed Shahid Khan)

First Runner-Up: Jahaan: The Last Gift (Rahul Shetty)

Second Runner-Up: In Half (Jorge Morais)