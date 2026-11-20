The Supreme Court of India on Friday (Nov 20) allowed a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, 2026. The top court has granted a stay on the Madras High Court's order after four days of hearings. Notably, the Supreme Court explicitly ruled that this one-time permission cannot be relied upon as evidence of an established religious custom, right of access, or precedent for future years.

Petitioners are calling it a relief for devotees; the Dargah side, however, has vowed that it will file a review petition.

The Bench passed interim orders after hearing appeals from multiple parties, including the temple's executive officer, the Dargah authorities and the state government, all of whom had filed independent appeals with applications seeking a stay.

What the court said

Advocate and Hindu Munnani petitioner Niranjan S Kumar said the bench made two key observations. First, it stayed the Division Bench's order while recording that several important and vital points need to be addressed and legal issues determined in the proceedings. The court also referred to the nine-judge larger bench that has reserved its verdict in the Sabarimala matter, where a detailed inquiry was held into whether, and to what extent, judicial intervention in religious customs is maintainable.

Second, the court noted that if the lamp is not lit on November 24, 2026, that "occasion cannot be recovered once the day has passed".

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"The Supreme Court wanted to decide on the interim applications... Today, on the fourth day of hearings, after hearing the parties, the Bench passed interim orders," Kumar said.

Relief for petitioners

Mohan G, representative of petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad, said, "Muruga devotees got a judgement, as the Chief Justice [sic — the two-judge Supreme Court Bench] ordered a temporary order to light the lamp on 24 November at Thiruparankundram, Madurai." He noted that the district collector and the temple team have been directed to conduct it with the help of police and the CRPF, without disturbance.

"This is a temporary judgement, and he also ordered us to submit all the documents in January... We are going to see the original Deepam, and we are all waiting for that day," he said, thanking those who stood for the cause.

Dargah side objects

Advocate M Bazeerdeen, representing the Dargah side, said he filed the Special Leave Petition and disputed the outcome, alleging that the issue regarding the survey stone had been misrepresented. He said the customary practice at Ucchi Pillayar Kovil or Ucchi Pillayar Temple is generally observed as custom, and that the orders concerning the survey stone are in favour of the Dargah. "The Hindutva petitioner has mischaracterised the issue regarding the survey stone, whereas the orders concerning the survey stone are in favour of the Dargah," Bazeerdeen alleged.

"The government side clearly stated its position on the survey stone, noting that this customary practice has not occurred annually for over 300 years," he said, adding that in the connected SLP filed by petitioner Rama Ravi Kumar and others, the order passed favoured the Hindutva side.

Bazeerdeen said the petitioners submitted documents and photographs covering the entire hill that the Dargah side contends are fabricated, and that although objections were raised repeatedly, the court said they would be considered in the main matter.

"We do not accept this order... On behalf of myself and the Dargah side, we are going to file a review petition," he said.

Also read | Chaos at Thiruparankundram during Islamic event; public protest for Deepam lighting

How the dispute reached the SC

The row concerns the annual Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah.

Hindu devotees and organisations argue that the stone pillar is an ancient Deepathoon (lamp pillar) belonging to the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and that lighting a lamp at the highest peak aligns with Tamil Shaivite tradition (similar to Thiruvannamalai).

However, in Supreme Court filings, the Tamil Nadu government and the temple's administrative board (HR&CE) stated that for over 150 years, the Karthigai Deepam has been lit exclusively at the Deepa Mandapam. Historical records cited in court also indicate that earlier attempts to light lamps near the summit in the 19th and early 20th centuries were stopped by authorities over public order concerns and the lack of an established custom.

In November 2025, authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar stood more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld that direction on January 6, 2026, requiring the ritual to be conducted in consultation with the ASI and police, given the site's heritage status.