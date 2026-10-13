/Dhurandhar: The Revenge on TV: When and where to watch

The Dhurandhar phenomenon is set to reach television audiences once again this Dussehra, as Dhurandhar The Revenge premieres on Television this week.

The World TV Premiere follows the remarkable TV performance of the first film, which reached 53 million viewers within four hours. Building on the franchise’s success, the sequel brings its next chapter of action, intrigue and high-stakes drama to audiences across the country.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Taking the story of Dhurandhar forward, the sequel expands the world of the franchise with higher stakes, intense drama, and high-octane action. The second part of the movie will premiere on Star Gold on 18th October at 7 PM.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, with music by Shashwat Sachdev.

A JioStar spokesperson added, “Dhurandhar delivered a record-breaking TV premiere, demonstrating the movie’s strong appeal among audiences. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, we are excited to bring the next chapter of the franchise to homes across the country. Packed with action, drama, powerful performances and larger-than-life spectacle, the film promises to be an entertaining watch for families when it premieres this Dussehra, on 18th October at 7 PM on Star Gold.”

After making a massive impact on the big screen and delivering a record-breaking TV premiere on Star Gold, the world of Dhurandhar returns with its next chapter. With more action, drama, intrigue and scale, Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to bring the franchise back into homes across the country.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was a huge box office hit. The first film collected Rs 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over Rs 1790 crore.

The film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian intelligence operative sent to Lyari, Pakistan, to dismantle a terror network. To complete his mission, he infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a local Lyari politician, and eventually rises to become the gang's leader.

