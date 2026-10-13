/Telekinesis angle: Did you know that Stranger Things' Eleven was inspired by Stephen King's Carrie?

One of the most famous characters from Stephen King's mind is Carrie, a girl who has a special power called telekinesis. Released in 1974 and adapted into a film in 1976, the book is one of the best-selling novels by the author, and it rightfully deserves it.

Now, the book has been adapted into a mini-series, this time for Prime Video, with the same title. Child actor Summer H. Howell plays the role of Carrie, and she blends into the role perfectly.

Set in the modern world, the series has been adapted from the book and revolves around the girl. However, while watching the show, it will make you think of another fan-favourite character called Eleven from the Duffer Brothers' created world of Stranger Things.

The commonality between the two girls is the special power they have. But do you also know that Eleven was inspired by the character of King's Carrie?

Stranger Things creators have been clear and vocal that the book has had a foundational influence on the series. And the character of Eleven was also influenced by the character of Carrie. If you are familiar with both the Duffer Brothers' show and King's novel, the influence is one of the first things that is very easy to spot.

Another character that the Duffer Brothers' show took inspiration from was Charlie McGee from King's Firestarter. Another young girl from King's world who is on the run from a government organisation.

Acknowledgement of King's Firestarter played a key role in selling the show.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Matt Duffer said, ''When we were selling it [Stranger Things], we made a fake Stephen King paperback cover for the show. We actually used the Firestarter paperback and put our title and an image of a fallen bike on top of it, so when we were trying to come up with titles, we would type them out onto this paperback cover and it would help us.''

King has been known for his supernatural infused horror-world. But, the most recent adaptation of his classic novel, tells the story of Carrie in the new world. Garnering positive responses from critics and outstanding reviews from audiences, the eight-episode series is definitely a good watch over the weekend.

Speaking about the heavy influence of Carrie, Mike Flanagan has talked about the similarities between Carrie and Eleven.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Flanagan said that during the development of the series, they had look in at both “official” and “unofficial” adaptations of Carrie White.

''For me, there's no point in trying to remake it and do what's been done, but that meant taking into account not only the adaptations that came before, but, as you said, there is Eleven and other characters who are obviously heavily influenced by Carrie White. So yeah, that was on my mind throughout,'' he said.