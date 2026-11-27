Europe's largest technology company is preparing for another big shake-up of its workforce. German software giant SAP is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs as it speeds up its push into artificial intelligence, according to media reports.

The news matters because SAP's software runs the back offices of businesses around the world. The cuts also come less than three years after its last major restructuring, a sign of how fast AI is reshaping jobs in tech.

How the cuts will happen

The job reductions are expected to come through a mix of layoffs, attrition and voluntary exits.

SAP has not publicly said which teams could be affected. The company employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. Its software helps businesses manage finance, supply chains, human resources and other critical operations.

Why is SAP cutting jobs?

Like many tech companies, SAP is rebuilding its business around AI.

Demand for AI-powered software has surged over the past two years. Firms are moving money and talent towards products that can automate tasks and boost productivity.

SAP has been investing heavily in AI features across its software. It has also been adding AI to its cloud products, which have become a key growth engine.

Reports suggest the latest cuts are part of a wider effort to streamline operations and free up money for AI.

Not SAP's first shake-up

This is not the first time SAP has overhauled its workforce. In early 2024, the company announced a restructuring plan affecting about 8,000 positions.

At the time, SAP said it wanted to focus more on strategic growth areas, especially business AI. The new plan, at around 10,000 jobs, would be even bigger.