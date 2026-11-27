The Nigerian Navy has disrupted four illegal refining sites in Rivers State and identified about 112,525 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). In a statement signed by Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director Naval Information, Nigerian Navy, it said that the operations, code-named Operation Delta Sentinel, was carried out on November 25, 2026, by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny. They targeted illegal oil processing activities in Ogbogolo Community, Ahoada West Local Government Area, and George Pepple Community, Bonny Local Government Area.

At Ogbogolo, NNS SOROH personnel identified two illegal refining sites holding roughly 15,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 525 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO. The sites also contained three cooking drum ovens, two dugout pits and other equipment used for illegal refining. In a separate operation, FOB Bonny personnel identified two illegal refining sites comprising 13 dugout pits. Seven of the pits held about 97,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, four contained water, and two were freshly excavated. According to the Navy, all identified facilities and products were handled in accordance with established procedures.

The navy said the operations show oil thieves are still trying to relocate and reactivate illegal refining activities after earlier disruptions. By targeting the facilities used to process and store stolen petroleum products, it said, it is limiting the operational capacity of criminal operators and disrupting activities that undermine the country's oil and gas industry. The service described the operation as another significant step in its sustained campaign against the supply chain behind crude oil theft and illegal refining.