A heartwarming moment in the Australian Parliament has captured widespread attention after Senator Fatima Payman delivered a speech in the Senate while holding her six-month-old daughter, Aaliyah. Adding to the adorable scene, fellow Senator Lidia Thorpe, who was seated directly behind her, entertained the baby with a game of peek-a-boo during parliamentary proceedings.

The sweet interaction took place during a Senate sitting on November 24–25, 2026, as Payman addressed the chamber. While continuing her speech, Thorpe was seen making playful faces at the infant and playing peek-a-boo from her seat behind Payman. Representing Western Australia as an independent senator, Payman comfortably held Aaliyah against her chest while speaking. Thorpe's playful gestures appeared to keep the little one entertained, creating a memorable moment amid the otherwise formal parliamentary proceedings.

Watch the video here

The interaction coincided with a significant day in the Australian Senate, as lawmakers passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill. Payman highlighted the legislation's passage in a social media post, describing it as a first step towards challenging what she called Big Tech's profit-before-people business model.

The bill focuses on the responsibilities of digital platforms and the importance of protecting users, particularly children, from potential online harms. The video has resonated with social media users, with many appreciating the sight of a mother balancing her professional responsibilities while caring for her young child.

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