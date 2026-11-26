An American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago was forced to divert to Phoenix after a passenger tried to "take over" the plane on Wednesday morning. Reports suggest the unruly passenger left his seat and moved to the front of the aircraft, where he tried to "manipulate an aircraft door." According to a passenger's account on Facebook, "someone tried to take over the plane" on flight AA1494 from San Diego to Chicago. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe," passenger Sean Bennett wrote on Facebook.



Videos show other passengers and flight attendants subduing the crazed man and putting zip ties around his wrist. The flight made an emergency landing in Phoenix early Wednesday morning. "It was remarkable how quickly everyone sprang into action to restrain this man and the flight attendants were remarkably orderly and calm," Bennett said. He added that the incident did not cause any injuries. The flight later continued on its journey to Chicago.





The FAA spoke to ABC7 about the incident, saying, "American Airlines Flight 1494 landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance on board." The FAA has said it will investigate the incident.



American Airlines told the New York Post that the "disruptive customer" led to the flight being diverted so that law enforcement could remove him. "Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination," it said.