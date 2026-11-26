The Voice UK has been a familiar fixture on British television, giving aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent while bringing celebrated musicians together as coaches. However, the future of the popular singing competition is now reportedly under scrutiny, with ITV said to be discussing plans for the show beyond its upcoming 15th season. The uncertainty comes after the departure of long-time coach Sir Tom Jones sparked criticism, while Girls Aloud singer Cheryl prepares to join the revamped coaching panel.

Why is The Voice UK facing uncertainty?

The reported uncertainty comes after a significant shake-up behind the scenes, particularly following the departure of Sir Tom Jones from the coaching panel. The Welsh singer, who had been associated with the programme since its launch in 2012, recently revealed that leaving the show was not his decision. In a statement shared on social media, he claimed that ITV had informed him about the decision and cited insurance-related financial difficulties as the reason given to him.

Jones also expressed disappointment over being offered a reduced role instead of continuing as a full-time coach. His departure prompted criticism from viewers, with some expressing their displeasure over the broadcaster's decision. ITV, meanwhile, thanked the singer for his contribution to the programme, describing him as irreplaceable and acknowledging the memorable moments he had brought to the competition.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the show's longer-term plans, its 15th season is set to introduce an entirely refreshed line-up. Girls Aloud singer Cheryl will join the coaching panel alongside rapper Aitch, marking their debuts in the role. They will be joined by returning coaches will.i.am and Kelly Rowland.

The changes also extend to the presenting team, with Alesha Dixon and Stacey Solomon taking over hosting duties from Emma Willis.

ITV officially announced the new line-up in September 2026, confirming that the 15th season would air in 2027. The announcement also marked the departure of Tom Jones, Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher from the regular coaching panel.

What happens next?

For now, the show's immediate future appears to depend on how audiences respond to its revamped season. According to the latest reports, ITV is considering its scheduling options for the following instalment rather than confirming an outright cancellation.