In a significant move against the financial networks allegedly supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have accorded approval for the attachment of land belonging to five Pakistan-based terrorists, accused of attempting to sell their properties to generate funds for terrorist activities in the region.

The action follows an investigation into FIR No. 70/2024 registered at Police Station Mahore, in which 30 individuals hailing from the jurisdiction of Police Stations Mahore and Chassana were identified as having allegedly crossed over to Pakistan between 1991 and 2003 for obtaining arms and ammunition training with the intention of waging war against India and disrupting peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police investigation, these individuals are allegedly operating for the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from Pakistan and are involved in supplying arms, ammunition and money to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. They are also accused of instigating and radicalising local youth to participate in terrorist activities. The case originated on November 29, 2024, when Police Station Mahore received information through reliable sources regarding the activities of the 30 individuals. Subsequently, FIR No. 70/2024 was registered under Sections 61(2), 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 2 and 3 of the Explosive and Inflammable Materials-related law cited in the FIR, and Sections 13, 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During the investigation, statements of witnesses were recorded, following which the police identified five individuals who had allegedly exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining arms and ammunition training and were actively involved in attempts to revive terrorist activities in the region from across the border. The five individuals identified in the investigation are Mohd Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom of Shadole, Tehsil Mahore; Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom of Bidder; Shokat Ali of Hunder, Tehsil Arnas; Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain of Khanti, Tehsil Thuroo; and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.

The investigation further revealed that the five accused were allegedly attempting to sell their immovable properties, with the proceeds intended to be used for furthering terrorist activities in the area. According to the details incorporated in the police proceedings, the properties identified include: Mohd Qayoom alias Abdul Qayoom: 2 kanals and 7½ marlas of land in Shadole, Tehsil Mahore.Bashir Ahmad alias Masoom: 3 kanals and 8 marlas of land in Bidder.Shokat Ali: 3 kanals and 10 marlas of land in Hunder, Tehsil Arnas.Manzoor Ahmad alias Manzoor Hussain: 15 kanals and 19 marlas of land in Khanti, Tehsil Thuroo and Imtyaz Ahmad: 3 kanals and 10 marlas of land in Thuroo.

The police proceedings state that the properties fall within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA and are liable for attachment under Section 25 of the Act. Accordingly, approval has been accorded for attachment of the identified properties in connection with FIR No. 70/2024 of Police Station Mahore under Section 25 of the UAPA. The move is part of the broader efforts by security agencies to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures allegedly being operated by Pakistan-based terror handlers and their local networks.

Meanwhile, security agencies are understood to have intensified their focus on foreign terrorists operating in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly following the killing of the last listed local terrorist commander in the Kashmir Valley. Sources said the operational focus is increasingly shifting towards tracking and neutralising foreign terrorists who continue to operate in the mountainous and forested areas of both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division. Security sources estimate that around 50 to 60 foreign terrorists could be present in the higher reaches of the mountain ranges across the two divisions.