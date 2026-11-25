Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won the Miss Universe 2026 title. The 75th Miss Universe Pageant took place at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night. Miss Dominican Republic was crowned the 1st runner-up while Miss Venezuela was crowned as the second runner-up. India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo missed out on the crown — she qualified for the Top 30 round and got eliminated before the Top 12.

116 contestants participated in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in different rounds, including national costume, preliminary, and final rounds. The contestants were assessed on stage presence and performance across the segments. The reigning Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, crowned her successor.

Meet Jennifer Barreto: Mother of a seven-year-old with a master’s degree in psychology.

Jennifer Barreto’s win is historic, as she is the first married contestant and a mother to win the coveted title. Miss Universe began allowing mothers and married women to compete following a rule change announced in 2022.

Barreto is married and has a seven-year-old daughter named Penélope. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in research psychology and two master’s degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work.

In 2021, Barreto began her professional career in the service of the United States Department of Defense in Fort Hood, Texas. As an educator and crisis co-responder under the Family Advocacy Program, she provided support to military families suffering from domestic violence and child abuse. She also volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Also read: Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 stripped of her crown weeks after earlier suspension

“The universe welcomes its new queen, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico!” Miss Universe’ official Instagram page shared a photo of Barreto as the new Miss Universe.

Controversies around the pageant

The 75th year of the pageant was also full of controversy, with contestant withdrawals, disputes over franchise rights, and concerns about event management bringing the organisation under scrutiny.

Ahead of the finale, the Miss Universe’ official page on Instagram extended wishes to the outgoing Miss Universe Fatima Bosch.



“Thank you, Fátima, for a year filled with unforgettable moments, grace, strength, and purpose. Thank you for sharing your heart with the world and inspiring so many along the way. Your reign may come to an end tonight, but the legacy you have created will live far beyond the crown. We are incredibly proud of the woman you are and everything you have accomplished. Once Miss Universe, always Miss Universe. You will forever be part of our history and our hearts.”