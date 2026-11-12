/Miss Universe 2026: Beauty pageant sees major lineup change as 15 countries miss Puerto Rico competition

The Miss Universe pageant has long been a global platform celebrating beauty, confidence and cultural diversity, bringing together contestants from different parts of the world to compete for the coveted crown. However, the 75th edition of the international competition has encountered an unusual situation, with 15 countries reportedly set to miss the event in Puerto Rico. As preparations for the grand finale continue, the changing contestant lineup has brought attention to the challenges surrounding this year's pageant.

Which countries have withdrawn from Miss Universe 2026?

Among the contestants who will not participate is Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson. Announcing her decision on Instagram, she explained that multiple factors had influenced her withdrawal, particularly her need to prioritise her mental and physical well-being.

Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria Babau has also withdrawn after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The national organisation confirmed that her condition would not allow her to participate in the upcoming competition.

Miss Universe Saint Martin Madly Marian has stepped away for personal reasons. Meanwhile, representatives from the Maldives and Morocco have also withdrawn, although their specific reasons have not been publicly disclosed. These individual decisions have added to the growing list of countries without representatives at this year's international pageant.

Six Southeast Asian countries miss the competition

Another significant development involves six countries: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos, as per an Instagram page report. Their representatives will not compete in the 2026 edition following a disagreement over national franchise rights. The dispute involves JKN Universe LLC, the entity associated with the Miss Universe Organisation's brand rights, and Miss Universe Eastern Pte. Ltd., which is associated with Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil.

In September, JKN Universe LLC announced that it did not recognise the franchise agreements issued through Miss Universe Eastern. It maintained that the company did not have the authority to grant or transfer licences for the Miss Universe brand in these territories.

The decision resulted in the six national representatives being declared ineligible for this year's competition. Miss Grand International, which is associated with Itsaragrisil, disputed the position and maintained that the franchise agreements were valid. Despite being unable to compete internationally, the six contestants will retain their respective national titles.

What is the main reason behind the withdrawal from the competition?

Visa-related difficulties have also affected the participation of several countries. Representatives from Nepal, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Republic of the Congo are among those who will miss this year's competition amid travel and visa-related complications.

Zambia's representative, Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, could not secure the necessary US visa despite efforts to obtain one. Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall also faced visa uncertainty after missing her scheduled departure. These developments have further affected the international representation at the pageant, which was expected to bring together contestants from a wide range of countries.

When is the Miss Universe 2026 finale?

Despite the withdrawals and ongoing franchise disagreement, the 75th edition of Miss Universe is continuing in Puerto Rico.