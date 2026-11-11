/Scarlet Witch to return in Avengers: Doomsday? VisionQuest post-credits scene reveals Doctor Doom's plan

Marvel fans have received a major clue about the fate of Scarlet Witch. The initial season of VisionQuest has ended with a twist that may carry significant consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the forthcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Although Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, was assumed dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the closing scenes hint that her arc might continue. Her potential return seems linked to one of the MCU’s most imposing antagonists, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Spoiler alert!

VisionQuest post-credits scenes

The final episode, titled Forever, takes viewers back to Mount Wundagore, the location where Wanda was last seen in the 2022 film. After destroying the Darkhold across the multiverse, she brought the mountain down on herself, leaving behind a red flash as the structure collapsed.

For years, the sequence was interpreted as the character's death. However, VisionQuest's post-credits sequences suggest something different.

VisionQuest also had another post-credit scene. The first shows Ultron (James Spader), now free, holding a backup drive of Jocasta (T'Nia Miller). In the second scene, a mysterious figure approaches the remains of the mountain and uses his powers to move the heavy debris. The person is revealed to be Victor von Doom, who uncovers Wanda's seemingly lifeless body beneath the rubble.

Doom then addresses her with the words, “Scarlet Witch, awaken; your power will be mine.” Green magic appears as he attempts to awaken her. Moments later, Wanda opens her eyes, seemingly responding to his words. The sequence ends there, leaving viewers with a question about what Doom intends to do with the powerful sorceress.

VisionQuest finale reunites Billy and Tommy with Vision

VisionQuest follows a rebuilt Vision (Paul Bettany) as he tries to understand his identity after the events of WandaVision.

The series also follows his attempts to reconnect with Tommy, while exploring his complicated relationship with Ultron (James Spader), his former enemy.

The finale delivers an emotional development for the Maximoff family as Billy (Joe Locke) uses his abilities to give his brother Tommy a new physical body. He places him in the body of Tommy Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a foster child who died in a swimming pool tragedy.

The brothers are finally reunited, bringing them closer to their father, Vision.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will feature an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and Tom Hiddleston, among others.

The film is set to arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day ahead of its December 18 international release.