/Avengers: Doomsday India release date announced; Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans share Diwali wishes

Marvel Studios has a special gift for Indian fans this year. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers, respectively, have shared a festive message for audiences in India as the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday begins. Adding to the excitement, the much-awaited film will arrive in Indian cinemas a day before its US release.

Avengers: Doomsday to arrive early in India

With just 50 days to go before the film hits theatres, the two Hollywood stars extended their Diwali wishes to fans through an exclusive video message.

"Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!," Downey Jr. and Evans shared.

The video was shared by the official account of Marvel India with a caption, "Diwali just got a whole lot more LIT!@robertdowneyjr & @chrisevans have a special festive message for India, along with a dhamakedar tohfa - #AvengersDoomsday now releases a day early in India, on 17th December! Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS. #50DaysToDoomsday #17thDecemberIsDoomsday"

About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday will bring together beloved heroes from three distinct universes.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. Its star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.