/Avengers: Doomsday brings Marvel heroes to the MLB World Series in new teaser

Marvel Studios has elevated the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday by bringing its superheroes into the world of Major League Baseball (MLB). The latest video premiered during the opening game of the World Series, featuring baseball players alongside some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) most recognisable characters.

MLB teaser

The crossover begins with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, preparing to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, the Human Torch. Baseball stars Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Caminero, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper and Randy Arozarena also feature in the promotional clip, which brings scenes from the upcoming superhero film with footage created particularly for the sporting event.

Steve Rogers to return

The new promo offers glimpses of several returning MCU characters, including Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the current Captain America.

One of the scenes shows Steve Rogers and Thor, with the former's ability to wield Mjolnir seemingly becoming a point of contention between the two.

Another exchange takes place when Ant-Man struggles to figure out which of the two Captain Americas he should address as Cap, given that Steve and Sam have both held the mantle.

The Fantastic Four also feature in the footage, with Reed Richards and Johnny Storm appearing in a baseball setting. Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, is also part of the film's cast.

There is also an appearance of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, who brings the focus back to the danger awaiting the superheroes. The actor, who previously played Tony Stark, is returning to the MCU in a completely different role as one of Marvel's most formidable villains.

Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together characters from three different universes as they confront a threat that could have devastating consequences for the multiverse.

Major details about the film are still under wraps.

The cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Winston Duke in key roles.

Sandra Hüller has additionally been announced for a secret cameo role.