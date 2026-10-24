/Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Huller joins Avengers: Doomsday: Report

The makers of Avengers: Doomsday have announced another addition to the star-studded cast of the upcoming Marvel superhero film. Sandra Hüller is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The actress, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Anatomy of a Fall, will reportedly appear in a cameo role, although Marvel Studios has yet to reveal details about her character.

Sandra Hüller to join Avengers: Doomsday

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hüller's involvement in the film came to light after her name appeared on the British Stunt Register a few weeks ago. The publication has since confirmed her casting.

Marvel Studios is yet to make an official announcement.

According to reports, she could portray Cynthia von Doom, the mother of Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. It is also said that she could be a witch, belonging to the group known as the Latverian Witches.

However, none of these has been confirmed. The film's story is also under wraps. What is known so far is that heroes from different universes will come together to confront a major threat posed by Doctor Doom. Downey Jr., who previously portrayed Tony Stark, is returning to the franchise in a new role as the formidable villain.

Avengers: Doomsday cast

The cast also features actors from several Marvel franchises, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and X-Men.

This includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more.

The film will also mark the return of Evans as Steve Rogers.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are directing the project. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026.