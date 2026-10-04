/Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel Studios unveils new poster, teases Doctor Doom and 3 Latverian witches

Ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026, Marvel Studios has reignited fan excitement with its latest update. The makers have unveiled a new poster for the project with new details, which has already sent fans into a frenzy and heightened anticipation for the superhero spectacle.

Marvel Studios drops new Avengers: Doomsday poster

Marvel Studios dropped a new Avengers: Doomsday poster, offering a closer look at the Latverian Witches alongside Doctor Doom. The new look highlights Doctor Doom, showcasing his menacing look. However, the three Latverian witches standing behind him are what truly grab attention.

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Avengers: Doomsday gets a special showcase at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026

Walt Disney Studios took to the stage in Hall M at FYCMA (Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga) in Málaga, Spain, for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026, where they thrilled the more than 3,000 fans in attendance with a sneak peek at some of the studio’s most eagerly anticipated upcoming titles, one of which is Avengers: Doomsday.

Attendees were treated to a special recorded message from Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Doomsday, who introduced a surprise appearance from three of the film’s stars, including Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Winston Duke: Sam Wilson/Captain America, Alexei/Red Guardian, and M’Baku, respectively. The trio spoke about the eagerly anticipated sequel before screening an extended trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday release date, cast and what to expect

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and backed by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz in production.

It will bring back the OG cast ensemble, which includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.