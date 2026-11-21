Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared together on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 9. Their candid conversation became a talking point among fans, particularly after Vijay’s remarks about the actress. Several viewers criticised the actor and questioned their relationship. Amid the buzz, Rashmika has opened up about what she admires most about her husband and the little ways he makes her feel loved.

Rashmika Mandanna on her bond with Vijay Deverakonda

While promoting her upcoming film Mysaa, Rashmika sat down for a chat with Prem on her YouTube channel. She revealed that one of the things she loves most about Vijay is his deep capacity for love. He doesn’t always have to express his feelings in words, she said, because she can see and feel them through his actions.

"Generally, I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don't like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love." Rashmika said.

When the host asked what she considers most important in a relationship, Rashmika highlighted comfort, mutual understanding and shared dreams.

She said, "What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”

What was the controversy all about?

The controversy began after their appearance on KWK 9, where the couple spoke about their relationship and their journey to marriage. One exchange that caught viewers’ attention came when Rashmika recalled telling Vijay, “Let’s get married.” He responded that she had asked him nearly 100 times. Rashmika added that she had brought up the subject for an entire year before he agreed.

The incident prompted Rashmika’s fans to criticise Vijay on social media, accusing him of being unsure about their relationship and questioning how he spoke about her repeated proposals. Some called his behaviour a red flag, while others compared the episode to the backlash Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh faced after their Koffee with Karan Season 8 appearance.

In response to the backlash, both stars took to Instagram to share their perspective and address criticism of their relationship. They clarified their equation and urged people not to judge their bond. "For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together," Rashmika wrote.

She further added, "I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at." Meanwhile, Vijay also addressed the criticism, writing, “For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it’s me and her against the world, so be it.”

About Mysaa

Mysaa is an emotional action thriller directed by debut filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. Set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribal community, the film features Rashmika as a fierce Gond woman who faces numerous challenges but refuses to back down.