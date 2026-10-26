/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's team files complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime over fabricated online content against them

Days after they were trolled for their appearance in Koffee with Karan Season 9, the team representing actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime. The team has approached the authorities over alleged fabricated content targeting the couple online since their interview went on air.

The complaint seeks an investigation into misleading claims and manipulated material circulating on social media, which the team says could damage the actors' reputations.

Complaint against false narrative on social media

The team issued a statement and revealed that a representative of the couple has physically submitted the complaint, seeking an impartial investigation into specific content circulated online.

The complaint reportedly identifies several social media posts and digital publications containing alleged false narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment. Along with the complaint, the team has submitted relevant links and supporting evidence for examination.

The statement said that while the team respects freedom of speech, individual opinions and criticism, it believes there is a difference between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated or misleading claims as facts.



"We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law," the statement said, adding that any deliberate attempts to create and circulate misleading narratives, including coordinated or paid campaigns, should be addressed if established through evidence.

The team clarified that each instance of publishing, reposting, or amplifying potentially unlawful content would be examined individually, with legal action pursued where necessary in accordance with due process.

Emphasising that the complaint is not meant to curb genuine criticism or opinion, the statement noted that the action specifically targets cases involving demonstrably false information and illegal conduct.

Urging social media users to refrain from presenting speculation as fact, the team called for greater caution when sharing unverified claims. The statement concluded by reaffirming that the complaint aimed at protecting the dignity and reputation of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna through lawful means.

Why the backlash against Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna?

The couple who tied the knot in February 2026, made their first joint appearance on the hugely popular show Koffee With Karan Season 9 recently. During the chat with host Karan Johar, Rashmika revealed that it was she who had asked Vijay to marry her first, and he had asked her to ask the question 100 times before he would give it a thought.

The remark sparked major discussion online. Other parts of the interview, where Vijay revealed how he chose the rings with which he finally proposed Rashmika, also drew sharp criticism online.

Vijay drops the ‘f-word’ to react to the trolls

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda hit back at trolls criticising his relationship with wife Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

"My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed," he wrote.

Vijay went on to make it clear that he was unfazed by the criticism, adding, "If it's me and her against the world - so be it. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily."

He concluded his post with a blunt response to those who continued to criticise them, writing, “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f*** themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

Rashmika Mandanna shares statement



Reacting to the online comments, Rashmika shared a lengthy statement on Instagram explaining her stance on the whole controversy.

"My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju."

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at."

Rashmika added that the discussion had lost sight of what the couple was trying to convey.

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it."

"We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar asked the couple about who had proposed. Rashmika revealed that she had first brought up the subject of marriage while they were sitting at an airport, telling Vijay that they should get married.

Vijay, however, told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree. Rashmika later clarified that she had repeatedly brought up the subject for an entire year before they finally decided to marry in February 2026.

Addressing the discussion, Rashmika said people had misunderstood the point of their conversation.

"So I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it."

"And we did. We chose each other. It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives."

Rashmika also explained that marriage, for them, was about much more than a proposal or a ring. It was about building a future together.

"For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?"

The actor went on to explain why being deeply in love with her husband was important to her, adding that she saw him as her lifelong companion.

"If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him? He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with."

She also shared her thoughts on what she believes a loving marriage should look like.

"Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, 'Let's get married.' I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple. And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives."

"We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose US."

Reaffirming her commitment to Vijay, she said that their relationship did not need to match anyone else's idea of love.



"We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end. If our love doesn't fit your imagination of what love should look like, that's okay, no? You go live that beautiful imagination in your own life.



I'll be cheering for every happy person out there. That's the bare minimum we should all strive for. And to some of my sweet girls out there ...The ones making reels in the guise of concern for a fellow woman, asking me to run, giving me free relationship advice to protect me."

Rashmika also responded to those who had offered her relationship advice under the pretext of looking out for her. She thanked them but said that some of them had not been around when she was going through difficult periods in her life.

"Thank you. Truly. But I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren't there. HE WAS and HE IS even right now. Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I've felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed."

"And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy. When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is."